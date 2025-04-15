A Russian military court has handed down prison sentences of up to 18 years to five individuals, who were found guilty of setting fire to crucial railway infrastructure and a helicopter on the outskirts of Moscow last year. This verdict was reported by the state-run TASS news agency.

According to TASS, state prosecutors argued that the actions were carried out following directives from handlers tied to Ukraine's military intelligence, GUR. The prosecuting team indicated that these acts were part of broader efforts to disrupt Russian military logistics amid ongoing conflict.

The group, comprising four men and one woman aged between 19 and 22, reportedly disabled a railway relay box and set ablaze a search and rescue helicopter at Ostafyevo airfield. These young individuals, originally from Norilsk, faced charges of sabotage and terrorism, with one member suspected of being recruited by Ukrainian intelligence. The clandestine court session means their defenses remain unclear, as Russia continues linking sabotage operations to Ukraine amid international tensions.

