Bomb Hoax Emails Trigger Panic in Uttar Pradesh Collectorate Offices
Suspected bomb threats via email led to an evacuation and thorough search of four district collectorate offices in Uttar Pradesh. No explosives were found. Authorities are actively investigating to identify the sender and source of the hoax emails to ensure heightened security.
Alarming emails claiming bomb threats at four district collectorate offices in Uttar Pradesh caused a significant security response on Tuesday. However, no suspicious items were discovered following the evacuation and comprehensive search of the premises by authorities.
The emails, which targeted the collectorates in Firozabad, Aligarh, Barabanki, and Chandauli, prompted swift action as bomb disposal teams, anti-sabotage units, and local police converged on the scenes. Thorough inspections were conducted, confirming the absence of any explosives. Notably, the emails were sent to official district email addresses.
Local officials confirmed that investigations are underway to trace and apprehend the individuals responsible for the hoax. Authorities emphasize caution and readiness as they scrutinize the origins and potential motivations, considering them either mischief or part of a broader plan.
