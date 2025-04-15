Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Emails Trigger Panic in Uttar Pradesh Collectorate Offices

Suspected bomb threats via email led to an evacuation and thorough search of four district collectorate offices in Uttar Pradesh. No explosives were found. Authorities are actively investigating to identify the sender and source of the hoax emails to ensure heightened security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:28 IST
Bomb Hoax Emails Trigger Panic in Uttar Pradesh Collectorate Offices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Alarming emails claiming bomb threats at four district collectorate offices in Uttar Pradesh caused a significant security response on Tuesday. However, no suspicious items were discovered following the evacuation and comprehensive search of the premises by authorities.

The emails, which targeted the collectorates in Firozabad, Aligarh, Barabanki, and Chandauli, prompted swift action as bomb disposal teams, anti-sabotage units, and local police converged on the scenes. Thorough inspections were conducted, confirming the absence of any explosives. Notably, the emails were sent to official district email addresses.

Local officials confirmed that investigations are underway to trace and apprehend the individuals responsible for the hoax. Authorities emphasize caution and readiness as they scrutinize the origins and potential motivations, considering them either mischief or part of a broader plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025