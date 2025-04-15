Bomb Hoax Emails Trigger Panic in Uttar Pradesh Collectorate Offices

Alarming emails claiming bomb threats at four district collectorate offices in Uttar Pradesh caused a significant security response on Tuesday. However, no suspicious items were discovered following the evacuation and comprehensive search of the premises by authorities.

The emails, which targeted the collectorates in Firozabad, Aligarh, Barabanki, and Chandauli, prompted swift action as bomb disposal teams, anti-sabotage units, and local police converged on the scenes. Thorough inspections were conducted, confirming the absence of any explosives. Notably, the emails were sent to official district email addresses.

Local officials confirmed that investigations are underway to trace and apprehend the individuals responsible for the hoax. Authorities emphasize caution and readiness as they scrutinize the origins and potential motivations, considering them either mischief or part of a broader plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)