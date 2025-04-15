Tensions Rise After Protests Against Waqf Act in Bhangar

Following violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Bhangar, West Bengal, law enforcement maintains a tenuous peace, as reported by police officials on Tuesday.

The officers carried out pre-dawn raids, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals linked to the unrest, as confirmed by the Kolkata Police.

Increased security measures remain in place, targeting areas around the Bhangar Police Station, where clashes had previously occurred during demonstrations by the Indian Secular Front.

