Left Menu

Peru's Controversial Forest Amendment Sparks Outcry

A recent amendment to Peru's Forestry and Wildlife Law has sparked backlash from environmental and Indigenous groups for potentially increasing Amazon deforestation under economic pretext. It removes the need for state authorization before altering forest land use, threatening Indigenous rights and environmental safeguards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:27 IST
Peru's Controversial Forest Amendment Sparks Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

An amendment to Peru's Forestry and Wildlife Law has ignited criticism from environmental and Indigenous groups, citing concerns over escalated Amazon deforestation masked as economic development.

The amendment removes the requirement for state authorization before deforesting land, which critics fear could legitimize prior illegal deforestation activities.

While supporters claim the change benefits agriculture, legal professionals argue it undermines Indigenous rights, as acknowledged by Peru's Constitutional Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025