Peru's Controversial Forest Amendment Sparks Outcry
A recent amendment to Peru's Forestry and Wildlife Law has sparked backlash from environmental and Indigenous groups for potentially increasing Amazon deforestation under economic pretext. It removes the need for state authorization before altering forest land use, threatening Indigenous rights and environmental safeguards.
An amendment to Peru's Forestry and Wildlife Law has ignited criticism from environmental and Indigenous groups, citing concerns over escalated Amazon deforestation masked as economic development.
The amendment removes the requirement for state authorization before deforesting land, which critics fear could legitimize prior illegal deforestation activities.
While supporters claim the change benefits agriculture, legal professionals argue it undermines Indigenous rights, as acknowledged by Peru's Constitutional Court.
