Supreme Court Cracks Down on Inter-State Child Trafficking

The Supreme Court has canceled bail for 13 accused in inter-state child trafficking cases, emphasizing the need for justice and societal harmony. The court directed government action to support trafficked children's education and criticized the handling of bail by the Allahabad High Court, demanding immediate legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:34 IST
The Supreme Court has revoked bail for 13 individuals involved in inter-state child trafficking operations, citing the need for justice and societal peace. The court criticized the Allahabad High Court for its lax approach to granting bail in these serious cases.

Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan directed the government to ensure trafficked children receive education under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. The court highlighted the evolving patterns of trafficking and the shortcomings in the criminal justice system that allow it to persist.

The court demanded swift legal action, urging the trial court to frame charges promptly and complete trials in six months. It criticized the Uttar Pradesh government's inaction and called for appointing special public prosecutors and police protection for victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

