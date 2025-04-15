Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Lawyer and Daughters Found Dead in River

A 34-year-old lawyer and her daughters were found dead in a river in Peerur, allegedly a case of suicide due to family issues. Identified as Jisemol Thomas and her two young daughters, the community is in shock. Authorities are investigating the possible motives behind this tragic event.

Kottayam | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Lawyer and Daughters Found Dead in River
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Peerur area of the district as a 34-year-old lawyer and her two young daughters were discovered dead in a river, in what police suspect to be a suicide case.

The victims have been identified as Jisemol Thomas, a former vice president of Mutholy Grama Panchayat, and her daughters, aged five and two. Efforts by residents to save the trio after pulling them from the water were unsuccessful.

Amidst ongoing investigations, a scooter belonging to the victims was found nearby, with initial reports citing family issues as a potential motive for the tragic act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

