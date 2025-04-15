Tragedy Strikes: Lawyer and Daughters Found Dead in River

A tragic incident unfolded in the Peerur area of the district as a 34-year-old lawyer and her two young daughters were discovered dead in a river, in what police suspect to be a suicide case.

The victims have been identified as Jisemol Thomas, a former vice president of Mutholy Grama Panchayat, and her daughters, aged five and two. Efforts by residents to save the trio after pulling them from the water were unsuccessful.

Amidst ongoing investigations, a scooter belonging to the victims was found nearby, with initial reports citing family issues as a potential motive for the tragic act.

