French Prisons Under Siege Amid Anti-Drug Campaign

French prisons have faced gunfire and arson in response to the government's intensified anti-drug efforts. The incidents include a shooting in Toulon and vehicle fires in several locations. Authorities have tightened security as anti-terror prosecutors investigate the coordinated intimidation of staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:04 IST
French officials have reported a series of attacks on prisons, including gunfire and arson, which are believed to be a backlash against the government's renewed campaign against drug trafficking.

One notable incident involved automatic gunfire at Toulon's prison, though no injuries were reported. Elsewhere, vehicles parked outside prisons have been set alight, heightening concerns among staff.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin expressed on social media that these acts aim to intimidate prison personnel, as authorities press ahead with strategies to dismantle criminal networks. Anti-terror prosecutors have taken charge of the investigations, highlighting their serious nature.

