French Prisons Under Siege Amid Anti-Drug Campaign

French officials have reported a series of attacks on prisons, including gunfire and arson, which are believed to be a backlash against the government's renewed campaign against drug trafficking.

One notable incident involved automatic gunfire at Toulon's prison, though no injuries were reported. Elsewhere, vehicles parked outside prisons have been set alight, heightening concerns among staff.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin expressed on social media that these acts aim to intimidate prison personnel, as authorities press ahead with strategies to dismantle criminal networks. Anti-terror prosecutors have taken charge of the investigations, highlighting their serious nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)