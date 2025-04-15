Left Menu

Armenia and Azerbaijan: Renewed Tensions at the Border

Armenia and Azerbaijan are experiencing increased tensions along their border due to multiple reported ceasefire violations. Despite agreeing on a peace treaty text in March, incidents have risen, with Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of cultural center damage. Armenia calls for joint investigations, as both sides deny each other's accusations.

Updated: 15-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:32 IST
Armenia has urged Azerbaijan to investigate recent ceasefire violations along their shared border, following a spike in cross-border gunfire reports that threaten to reignite hostilities between the two nations. The call comes as both countries had previously agreed in March on a peace treaty to resolve their decades-long conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Despite this agreement, reports of ceasefire breaches have surged, with 26 incidents reported since the treaty's text was finalized on March 13. Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of damaging a cultural center in Khnatsakh, though Azerbaijan dismissed these claims as disinformation. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed parliament, encouraging Azerbaijan to conduct joint investigations into the violations.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry referenced a previous statement criticizing Armenia's border narrative and military build-ups. While both sides agreed to end their conflict via a peace treaty, negotiations remain stalled. Azerbaijan demands constitutional changes from Armenia and a corridor link to Nakhchivan, complicating treaty finalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

