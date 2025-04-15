Supreme Court Sounds Alarm on Child Trafficking
The Supreme Court emphasized the severe threat of child trafficking, urging parents to be vigilant. It highlighted delays in the adoption process as a factor in rising trafficking cases, and called for stricter attention from hospitals and law enforcement to prevent and curb such illegal acts.
The Supreme Court issued a stern warning to parents nationwide regarding the persistent threat of child trafficking and urged them to remain vigilant.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan highlighted that prolonged delays in adoption processes have fueled the demand for legally fit children, consequently increasing trafficking for adoption.
Emphasizing the gravity of losing a child to trafficking, the court urged parents and authorities to take immediate and strict actions, including penalties for hospitals failing to protect newborns, to combat inter-state trafficking rackets.
