Supreme Court Sounds Alarm on Child Trafficking

The Supreme Court issued a stern warning to parents nationwide regarding the persistent threat of child trafficking and urged them to remain vigilant.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan highlighted that prolonged delays in adoption processes have fueled the demand for legally fit children, consequently increasing trafficking for adoption.

Emphasizing the gravity of losing a child to trafficking, the court urged parents and authorities to take immediate and strict actions, including penalties for hospitals failing to protect newborns, to combat inter-state trafficking rackets.

(With inputs from agencies.)