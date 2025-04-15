Left Menu

Supreme Court Sounds Alarm on Child Trafficking

The Supreme Court emphasized the severe threat of child trafficking, urging parents to be vigilant. It highlighted delays in the adoption process as a factor in rising trafficking cases, and called for stricter attention from hospitals and law enforcement to prevent and curb such illegal acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:35 IST
Supreme Court Sounds Alarm on Child Trafficking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court issued a stern warning to parents nationwide regarding the persistent threat of child trafficking and urged them to remain vigilant.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan highlighted that prolonged delays in adoption processes have fueled the demand for legally fit children, consequently increasing trafficking for adoption.

Emphasizing the gravity of losing a child to trafficking, the court urged parents and authorities to take immediate and strict actions, including penalties for hospitals failing to protect newborns, to combat inter-state trafficking rackets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025