Vellore Village Residents Challenge Waqf Property Claim

Residents of a village near Vellore have claimed that authorities managing a local mosque-dargah have issued notices declaring their land as Waqf property. The residents, who have lived in Kaatukollai village for several generations, are now allegedly required to pay rent or vacate their homes.

Approximately 150 families occupy the village, though the exact number of those affected by the notices is unclear. Residents have submitted a petition to Vellore District Collector V R Subbulaxmi, urging her to investigate and deliver justice in this matter.

Efforts to reach officials for comments have been unsuccessful. The specifics of the notices have not yet been independently verified.

