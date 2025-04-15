Left Menu

India Rebukes Pakistan's Criticism on Waqf Amendment Act

India rejected Pakistan's criticism of the Waqf Amendment Act, urging Islamabad to address its own poor track record on minority rights. The External Affairs Ministry called Pakistan's comments motivated and baseless, emphasizing the issue's internal nature to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India has firmly dismissed Pakistan's criticism of the Waqf Amendment Act, stating that Islamabad should focus on its own inadequate track record in minority rights protection instead of making unwarranted comments.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal characterized Pakistan's remarks concerning the law as motivated and baseless, asserting that Pakistan possesses no legitimacy to interfere in India's internal affairs.

In response to media inquiries regarding Pakistan's stance, Jaiswal emphasized that Pakistan should prioritize addressing its internal minority rights issues before attempting to preach to others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

