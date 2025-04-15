India Rebukes Pakistan's Criticism on Waqf Amendment Act

India has firmly dismissed Pakistan's criticism of the Waqf Amendment Act, stating that Islamabad should focus on its own inadequate track record in minority rights protection instead of making unwarranted comments.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal characterized Pakistan's remarks concerning the law as motivated and baseless, asserting that Pakistan possesses no legitimacy to interfere in India's internal affairs.

In response to media inquiries regarding Pakistan's stance, Jaiswal emphasized that Pakistan should prioritize addressing its internal minority rights issues before attempting to preach to others.

(With inputs from agencies.)