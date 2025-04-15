Left Menu

National Herald Case: A Legal Conundrum

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, of a 'criminal conspiracy' to illegally acquire properties worth Rs 2,000 crore by transferring 99% shares of AJL to Young Indian for Rs 50 lakh. The court will hear the case on April 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:09 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged key Congress figures, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, in a significant legal battle over alleged money laundering concerning the National Herald case. The agency claims they orchestrated a scheme to illegitimately acquire properties valued at Rs 2,000 crore.

This alleged conspiracy involved the clandestine transfer of 99% shares of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) to the privately held Young Indian for a nominal sum of Rs 50 lakh, implicating the Gandhis as key shareholders. The ED's filing comes as part of a broader investigation under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Set for an April 25 hearing, the case highlights the potential misuse of political power, with opposition figures alleging vendetta. The ED's charges are rooted in a 2017 Income Tax assessment which suggested a tax evasion of over Rs 414 crore by Young Indian. The legal proceedings have already been scrutinized by both Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

