Rahul Gandhi Champions Democracy and Global Engagement in Germany

Rahul Gandhi addressed German think-tanks and the Hertie School in Berlin, highlighting democracy as a process of engagement and accountability. He emphasized inclusive education and global cooperation, and reaffirmed the Congress's commitment to truth. Gandhi also had discussions with German leaders on global and trade issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:40 IST
In a significant engagement in Germany, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, delved into profound discussions with German think-tanks and the academic community, enlightening them on India's trajectory amidst a swiftly evolving global panorama.

Speaking at the Hertie School in Berlin, Gandhi emphasized that democracy transcends being merely a system of government, representing also a perpetual process of engagement, responsibility, and accountability. Addressing an audience that included students, scholars, and academics, he shared reflections born from his personal and political experiences, particularly on leadership, democracy, and global responsibility.

During his visit, Gandhi underscored the transformative period in global power dynamics and advocated for inclusive education and enhanced global cooperation to tackle ingrained structural inequalities. In addition, during an interaction with the Indian diaspora at the 'Connecting Cultures' event, Gandhi commended the Indian community in Germany for being exemplary ambassadors globally. His discussions with German leaders, including a lunch with former Chancellor Olaf Scholz, revolved around global affairs and strengthening Indo-German ties. Furthermore, he engaged in meaningful dialogues on climate challenges with Germany's Environment Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

