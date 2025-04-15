Arrests Mount as Murshidabad Communal Violence Claims Lives

Two brothers were detained by the West Bengal Police on Tuesday for their alleged roles in the brutal murder of a father and his son during ongoing communal violence in Murshidabad district. The arrests raise the total number to 221, all connected to disturbances during recent anti-Waqf Amendment Act demonstrations.

The suspects, Kalu Nadar and Dildar Nadar, hail from the same locality as the victims, Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das, who were found dead with multiple stab wounds. Kalu was apprehended in Birbhum, while Dildar was caught near the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad, according to a senior police officer.

The authorities have intensified their investigation by forming a special team and disabling over 1,093 social media accounts that were allegedly spreading false information. The clashes, resulting in 18 injured officers and additional casualties, compelled officials to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services.

