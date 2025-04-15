Left Menu

Arrests Mount as Murshidabad Communal Violence Claims Lives

Two brothers were arrested for the murder of a father-son duo during violent protests in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Over 221 have been apprehended amid anti-Waqf Amendment Act unrest. The conflict resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, prompting prohibitory orders and internet suspensions to curb further violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:38 IST
Arrests Mount as Murshidabad Communal Violence Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers were detained by the West Bengal Police on Tuesday for their alleged roles in the brutal murder of a father and his son during ongoing communal violence in Murshidabad district. The arrests raise the total number to 221, all connected to disturbances during recent anti-Waqf Amendment Act demonstrations.

The suspects, Kalu Nadar and Dildar Nadar, hail from the same locality as the victims, Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das, who were found dead with multiple stab wounds. Kalu was apprehended in Birbhum, while Dildar was caught near the India-Bangladesh border in Murshidabad, according to a senior police officer.

The authorities have intensified their investigation by forming a special team and disabling over 1,093 social media accounts that were allegedly spreading false information. The clashes, resulting in 18 injured officers and additional casualties, compelled officials to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025