Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Order Against Susman Godfrey

A Washington judge has halted key components of President Trump's directive targeting Susman Godfrey, a law firm. The order threatened to cancel federal contracts with the firm's clients and restrict its lawyers' access to government buildings, marking another legal setback for the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:54 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's Order Against Susman Godfrey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Washington judge has delivered a legal blow to President Donald Trump's administration. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan issued a temporary restraining order against Trump's executive order targeting law firm Susman Godfrey.

The executive order, which aimed to cancel federal contracts held by clients of Susman Godfrey and to limit the firm's lawyers' access to government resources, has now been partially blocked.

This decision signifies another legal challenge for the Trump administration as it attempts to control and restrict law firms deemed unfavorable by the president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025