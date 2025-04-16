Judge Blocks Trump's Order Against Susman Godfrey
A Washington judge has halted key components of President Trump's directive targeting Susman Godfrey, a law firm. The order threatened to cancel federal contracts with the firm's clients and restrict its lawyers' access to government buildings, marking another legal setback for the Trump administration.
A Washington judge has delivered a legal blow to President Donald Trump's administration. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan issued a temporary restraining order against Trump's executive order targeting law firm Susman Godfrey.
The executive order, which aimed to cancel federal contracts held by clients of Susman Godfrey and to limit the firm's lawyers' access to government resources, has now been partially blocked.
This decision signifies another legal challenge for the Trump administration as it attempts to control and restrict law firms deemed unfavorable by the president.
