Pentagon Adviser Dan Caldwell on Leave Amid Leak Probe

Dan Caldwell, an influential adviser to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was removed from the Pentagon on Tuesday, following an investigation into a leak of sensitive defense information, a U.S. official reported to Reuters. His administrative leave was due to an 'unauthorized disclosure,' though details remain undisclosed.

The investigation delves into whether the information was given to a journalist or elsewhere, amid President Donald Trump's administration's rigorous crackdown on leaks. This effort has gained strong support from Hegseth at the Pentagon.

A memo issued by Joe Kasper, Hegseth's chief of staff, called for a probe into national security leaks, hinting at potential polygraph tests, but it's unclear if Caldwell underwent one. Caldwell, known for his critical views on military engagements, is under intense scrutiny amid a wave of high-profile Pentagon dismissals led by Hegseth.

