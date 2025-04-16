Left Menu

Pentagon Adviser Dan Caldwell on Leave Amid Leak Probe

Dan Caldwell, a key adviser to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was placed on leave over an unauthorized disclosure. The ongoing investigation follows leaked communications, and Caldwell's significant role in military strategy discussions, including his controversial views on military deployments, is under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 01:21 IST
Pentagon Adviser Dan Caldwell on Leave Amid Leak Probe

Dan Caldwell, an influential adviser to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was removed from the Pentagon on Tuesday, following an investigation into a leak of sensitive defense information, a U.S. official reported to Reuters. His administrative leave was due to an 'unauthorized disclosure,' though details remain undisclosed.

The investigation delves into whether the information was given to a journalist or elsewhere, amid President Donald Trump's administration's rigorous crackdown on leaks. This effort has gained strong support from Hegseth at the Pentagon.

A memo issued by Joe Kasper, Hegseth's chief of staff, called for a probe into national security leaks, hinting at potential polygraph tests, but it's unclear if Caldwell underwent one. Caldwell, known for his critical views on military engagements, is under intense scrutiny amid a wave of high-profile Pentagon dismissals led by Hegseth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025