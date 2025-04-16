Left Menu

U.S. Budget Cut Proposal Threatens U.N. Peacekeeping Funds

The White House budget office suggests eliminating U.S. contributions to U.N. peacekeeping, citing failures in operations. The U.S., a major funder of the U.N., could slash half of the State Department's budget. Congress will review the proposal. An America First fund is proposed to prioritize U.S. interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 03:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House budget office has tabled a proposal to cut funding for United Nations peacekeeping missions, labeling certain operations as failures. The internal documents examined by Reuters highlight operations in Mali, Lebanon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo as primary concerns.

As the largest contributor, the U.S. accounts for 22% of the U.N.'s regular budget and 27% of its peacekeeping budget, both of which are mandatory payments. However, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) plans to slash the State Department's budget by nearly half for the upcoming fiscal year starting on October 1.

Congress must approve the new budget, and lawmakers hold the power to reinstate the proposed funding cuts. The White House's proposal also includes a $2.1 billion "America First Opportunities Fund" aimed at funding foreign economic and development priorities. Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seeking cost-effective measures as the organization navigates a financial crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

