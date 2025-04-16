Left Menu

Judge Blocks DEI Ban for Government Contractors

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Labor, preventing it from enforcing a requirement for contractors to certify a lack of prohibited diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The injunction responds to a lawsuit by Chicago Women in Trades challenging President Trump's executive orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 16-04-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 03:24 IST
Judge Blocks DEI Ban for Government Contractors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge in Illinois has intervened to block the U.S. Department of Labor from imposing certification requirements that could penalize contractors over certain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The preliminary injunction comes as part of a lawsuit filed by Chicago Women in Trades.

The lawsuit argues that President Donald Trump's executive orders targeting DEI initiatives infringe on First Amendment rights and are prohibitively vague. Although Judge Matthew Kennelly granted a temporary restraining order last month, he has now extended it into a preliminary injunction.

The DOJ plans to continue defending the executive orders, which could impose large financial penalties under the False Claims Act for program violations. While Kennelly's decision applies specifically to the Department of Labor, the case is among several challenging Trump's policies at both state and federal levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025