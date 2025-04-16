Judge Blocks DEI Ban for Government Contractors

A federal judge in Illinois has intervened to block the U.S. Department of Labor from imposing certification requirements that could penalize contractors over certain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. The preliminary injunction comes as part of a lawsuit filed by Chicago Women in Trades.

The lawsuit argues that President Donald Trump's executive orders targeting DEI initiatives infringe on First Amendment rights and are prohibitively vague. Although Judge Matthew Kennelly granted a temporary restraining order last month, he has now extended it into a preliminary injunction.

The DOJ plans to continue defending the executive orders, which could impose large financial penalties under the False Claims Act for program violations. While Kennelly's decision applies specifically to the Department of Labor, the case is among several challenging Trump's policies at both state and federal levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)