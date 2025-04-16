U.S. Judge Halts Trump's Freeze on Biden-Era Climate Funds
A federal judge has blocked former President Trump's attempt to freeze funds from Biden-era climate and infrastructure laws. The decision follows a legal challenge by environmental groups against the Trump administration's executive order to pause the authorized funds. The case raises significant jurisdictional issues.
A U.S. District Judge in Rhode Island has issued an injunction against the Trump administration's efforts to freeze billions in grants tied to key climate and infrastructure laws from President Biden's tenure.
President Trump, on his return to office, ordered a review of these funds, prompting a halt by agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency and the Departments of Agriculture and Energy. Environmental groups challenged the action, claiming it was unauthorized.
The Department of Justice argues the administration's right to reassess and redirect funds, pointing to a recent Supreme Court ruling as a precedent. The case reflects ongoing tensions over federal climate policies and funding priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
