According to the Russian state news agency RIA, Russian forces have conducted successful strikes targeting Ukraine's transport, energy, and fuel infrastructure. This development was reported on Monday, with reference to the statements from the Russian Defence Ministry.

The attacks signify an escalation in the ongoing conflict, focusing on critical elements of Ukraine's logistical and energy framework. The strategic targeting aims to disrupt the operational capabilities of Ukraine amidst the ongoing war.

However, this battlefield report has yet to be independently verified, as agencies like Reuters were unable to confirm the authenticity of the claims made by RIA and the Russian Defence Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)