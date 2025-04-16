Maradona's Daughter Testifies: 'Disgusting' Home Care Exposed

In a trial arousing international intrigue, Dalma Maradona, daughter of the late soccer icon Diego Maradona, testified Tuesday, revealing dire conditions under which her father was purportedly cared for. Calling the room 'disgusting' and mentioning a pervasive 'smell of urine,' she claimed the family was promised a level of care that was never delivered.

Accusing seven medical professionals of gross negligence, Dalma described how the family was misled about the home hospitalization setup following Maradona's surgery. Despite assurances of round-the-clock medical supervision, Dalma said the situation was far from the professional care expected.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986, died in November 2020. Prosecutors argue that deficiencies in home care form a central part of the case against the accused practitioners, including a neurosurgeon and a psychiatrist, who face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)