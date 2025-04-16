Left Menu

Maradona's Daughter Testifies: 'Disgusting' Home Care Exposed

Dalma Maradona, daughter of the soccer legend Diego Maradona, testified about the inadequate home care her father received from seven medical professionals, painting a picture of appalling conditions. Accused of negligence in Maradona's 2020 death, these professionals face potential 25-year prison sentences as the trial unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 16-04-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 08:54 IST
Maradona's Daughter Testifies: 'Disgusting' Home Care Exposed
Diego Maradona

In a trial arousing international intrigue, Dalma Maradona, daughter of the late soccer icon Diego Maradona, testified Tuesday, revealing dire conditions under which her father was purportedly cared for. Calling the room 'disgusting' and mentioning a pervasive 'smell of urine,' she claimed the family was promised a level of care that was never delivered.

Accusing seven medical professionals of gross negligence, Dalma described how the family was misled about the home hospitalization setup following Maradona's surgery. Despite assurances of round-the-clock medical supervision, Dalma said the situation was far from the professional care expected.

Maradona, who led Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986, died in November 2020. Prosecutors argue that deficiencies in home care form a central part of the case against the accused practitioners, including a neurosurgeon and a psychiatrist, who face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025