Ex-MLA in Legal Quagmire: GST Evasion and Gangster Charges

Former Member of Legislative Assembly, Shahnawaz Rana, along with his son Shah Azam Rana and three associates, have been charged under the Gangsters Act, according to official police statements. The charges stem from alleged involvement in GST evasion and other criminal undertakings.

Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar Singh said that the accused operated fake companies to dodge Goods and Services Tax (GST). The legal troubles deepen as Shahnawaz Rana, currently jailed, is also accused of illegally using a mobile phone in detention.

With Shahnawaz Rana detained, his son and the other accused have reportedly gone underground, sparking a police operation aimed at their capture. The development has widened the investigation into their business dealings and associated criminal activities.

