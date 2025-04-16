Left Menu

Ex-MLA in Legal Quagmire: GST Evasion and Gangster Charges

Former MLA Shahnawaz Rana, his son, and three others face charges under the Gangsters Act for alleged GST evasion. Officials claim they operated fake companies for tax evasion. While Rana is in jail, others remain at large, prompting a police search operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:16 IST
Ex-MLA in Legal Quagmire: GST Evasion and Gangster Charges
  • Country:
  • India

Former Member of Legislative Assembly, Shahnawaz Rana, along with his son Shah Azam Rana and three associates, have been charged under the Gangsters Act, according to official police statements. The charges stem from alleged involvement in GST evasion and other criminal undertakings.

Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar Singh said that the accused operated fake companies to dodge Goods and Services Tax (GST). The legal troubles deepen as Shahnawaz Rana, currently jailed, is also accused of illegally using a mobile phone in detention.

With Shahnawaz Rana detained, his son and the other accused have reportedly gone underground, sparking a police operation aimed at their capture. The development has widened the investigation into their business dealings and associated criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025