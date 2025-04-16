Bomb Threat Leads to Evacuation of DC Office and Court

An emergency evacuation unfolded early Wednesday at the deputy commissioner's office and the adjacent district court following an email alert about a potential bomb threat, law enforcement officials confirmed.

In response to the alarming note received via the deputy commissioner's email in Mandi, police sealed off the complex and cleared the area as a precautionary measure, adhering to standard operating procedures and carrying out anti-sabotage checks.

The police assured the public that all necessary safety protocols are being followed, and the government buildings will reopen for normal operations after undergoing a comprehensive security inspection, which is expected to conclude by 2 pm.

