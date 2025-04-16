Left Menu

Fatal Clash in Kadi Nizampur: Family Violence Turns Tragic

A village altercation turns tragic as a 60-year-old named Shyamlal is killed and his son injured. The scuffle between two individuals, Saurabh and Vinod Kumar, escalates into a violent group fight. Police are investigating the incident and have increased security to prevent further conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man was fatally beaten in a violent confrontation between two groups in Kadi Nizampur village, leading to further unrest in the area, police reported on Wednesday.

The clash stemmed from an argument between two men, Saurabh and Vinod Kumar, which escalated into an intense physical altercation involving sticks, police said. During the fray, the deceased, Shyamlal, and his son Ramesh intervened, resulting in Shyamlal's death, while his son sustained severe injuries.

Local authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and promise stringent legal action. The deceased's body has been transported for post-mortem examination, and heightened security measures are now in place to prevent any further disturbances, they added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

