Left Menu

Supreme Court Slams Unwarranted FIRs in Civil Disputes

The Supreme Court fined two Uttar Pradesh police officials Rs 50,000 for filing an FIR in a civil property dispute, criticizing the practice as a violation of numerous judgments. The court emphasized the unacceptable nature of converting civil disputes into criminal cases and directed recovery of the fine amounts from the officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:02 IST
Supreme Court Slams Unwarranted FIRs in Civil Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on two police officials from Uttar Pradesh for registering an FIR in a property dispute of civil nature, a decision critiqued by the bench as a contravention of many previous judgments.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, with Justice Sanjay Kumar concurring, emphasized that criminal charges stemming from civil matter allegations are impermissible and stood firm against waiving the penalties placed on these officials despite arguments from the state counsel.

Highlighting the case details, the Supreme Court bench pointed out that despite lower court rejections, the police lodged an FIR against Rikhab Birani and Sadhna Birani, although the dispute was strictly civil. A subpar transaction resulted in a subsequent sale of lower value by the Biranis, and multiple unsuccessful attempts to prosecute criminal charges were recorded against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025