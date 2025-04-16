Supreme Court Examines Controversial Waqf Amendment Act 2025

The Supreme Court has commenced hearings to assess the constitutional validity of the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has asked both parties to address whether the Supreme Court should retain the case or send it down to the high court.

The legal challenge arose after the Act received President Droupadi Murmu's assent on April 5, following heated parliamentary discussions. The bill passed through the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes for and 95 against, and cleared the Lok Sabha with 288 in support and 232 opposing.

Seventy-two petitions have been filed to contest the Act's legitimacy, including efforts from political and religious figures like Asaduddin Owaisi and several members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Amidst this, senior advocate Kapil Sibal is currently making submissions on behalf of the petitioners.

