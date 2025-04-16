Students' Lawsuit Challenges Unlawful Immigration Status Termination

In a significant legal move, four international students attending Michigan public universities have initiated a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, challenging the unlawful termination of their student immigration status.

Led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan, the plaintiffs — Chinmay Deore from India, Xiangyun Bu and Qiuyi Yang from China, and Yogesh Joshi from Nepal — claim their status was revoked without justification or adequate notice, putting them at risk of deportation.

The case highlights concerns over immigration policies under the Trump administration and their impact on higher education's reputation and international appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)