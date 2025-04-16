Left Menu

Students' Lawsuit Challenges Unlawful Immigration Status Termination

Four international students at Michigan universities have filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for unlawfully terminating their student immigration status. This legal action, supported by the ACLU, claims the terminations were unjustified, risking deportation for the students who have not violated any laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:11 IST
In a significant legal move, four international students attending Michigan public universities have initiated a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, challenging the unlawful termination of their student immigration status.

Led by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Michigan, the plaintiffs — Chinmay Deore from India, Xiangyun Bu and Qiuyi Yang from China, and Yogesh Joshi from Nepal — claim their status was revoked without justification or adequate notice, putting them at risk of deportation.

The case highlights concerns over immigration policies under the Trump administration and their impact on higher education's reputation and international appeal.

