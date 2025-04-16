French Prisons Under Siege: Unraveling a Web of Violence
France's prisons have experienced a series of attacks, including cars set ablaze at the Tarascon facility. Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin and unions suspect drug trafficking links, as graffiti suggests organized crime involvement. Investigations are led by the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office.
French jails faced a fresh wave of violence as attackers set three cars on fire at the Tarascon prison, according to Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin and prison workers' unions. This escalation has raised alarm among authorities, who are determined to identify those behind the unrest.
The attacks, which also targeted facilities in Meaux and Aix-Luynes, have raised suspicions of organized crime involvement. Darmanin suggests that drug trafficking networks might be behind these incidents, aiming to intimidate both the state and prison staff. The underlying fear is that this could undermine France's efforts to curb narcotic-related violence.
The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office, supported by France's domestic intelligence agency DGSI, is leading the investigation. With no evidence of foreign interference, the focus remains on domestic threats, particularly in light of record cocaine imports fueling increased violence in smaller towns across the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
