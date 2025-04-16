Left Menu

Tension Mounts as Al Shabaab Strikes in Central Somalia

Al Shabaab fighters attacked Adan Yabaal, a strategic town in central Somalia, sparking a fierce battle with government forces. The insurgents, part of an al Qaeda affiliate, have been advancing, causing concern in Mogadishu. The fight's outcome remains uncertain as both sides provide conflicting accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Al Shabaab fighters launched a bold assault on Adan Yabaal in central Somalia on Wednesday, a town used by government forces as a key base to counter militant advances. Residents report intensified fighting as Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda affiliate, continues to gain strategic ground.

The Somali army managed to recapture some villages near Mogadishu, but the countryside remains vulnerable, with Al Shabaab persistently advancing. The government has bolstered its military efforts by deploying police and prison guards to reinforce troops in high-risk areas.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud recently visited the embattled town to strategize with military commanders. The battle's outcome remains unclear as both government forces and insurgents claim different stories. This local conflict is set against a backdrop of uncertain international support for Somali security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

