Nagpur Municipal Chief Apologizes for Unlawful Demolitions

Nagpur's municipal chief issued an unconditional apology for demolishing houses linked to riot accusations, claiming ignorance of Supreme Court guidelines. The Maharashtra government and civic officials were criticized for high-handed actions. The Bombay High Court has sought a response from the state, while demolitions have been temporarily halted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:09 IST
Nagpur's municipal chief has issued an unconditional apology for the unlawful demolition of houses linked to individuals accused in a riot case. The admission of error was submitted to the Bombay High Court, where civic officials claimed ignorance of the Supreme Court's guidelines regarding such actions.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is under scrutiny for failing to follow procedural safeguards before demolishing properties. NMC Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari admitted in an affidavit that no circular regarding the apex court's guidelines had been received from the Maharashtra government.

The High Court has temporarily stayed further demolitions, criticizing the administration's approach in the process. With authorities halting the demolition of properties belonging to the accused following the court's directive, the Maharashtra government has been granted two weeks to respond to the court's concerns.

