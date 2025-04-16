Nagpur Municipal Chief Apologizes for Unlawful Demolitions
Nagpur's municipal chief issued an unconditional apology for demolishing houses linked to riot accusations, claiming ignorance of Supreme Court guidelines. The Maharashtra government and civic officials were criticized for high-handed actions. The Bombay High Court has sought a response from the state, while demolitions have been temporarily halted.
- Country:
- India
Nagpur's municipal chief has issued an unconditional apology for the unlawful demolition of houses linked to individuals accused in a riot case. The admission of error was submitted to the Bombay High Court, where civic officials claimed ignorance of the Supreme Court's guidelines regarding such actions.
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is under scrutiny for failing to follow procedural safeguards before demolishing properties. NMC Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari admitted in an affidavit that no circular regarding the apex court's guidelines had been received from the Maharashtra government.
The High Court has temporarily stayed further demolitions, criticizing the administration's approach in the process. With authorities halting the demolition of properties belonging to the accused following the court's directive, the Maharashtra government has been granted two weeks to respond to the court's concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Municipal
- Demolition
- Apology
- Riots
- High Court
- Supreme Court
- Guidelines
- Maharashtra
- Fahim Khan
ALSO READ
UK Supreme Court Motor Finance Case Puts Banks in Legal Quandary
Supreme Court Avoids Landmark Decision on 1991 Places of Worship Act Challenge
Supreme Court Upholds ASI's Responsibility to Rejuvenate Shahi Jama Masjid’s Exterior
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Jama Masjid Whitewashing Directive
Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment