Supreme Debate: Waqf Act Controversy Unfolds

The Supreme Court questioned the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, focusing on 'waqf by user'. The Act's provision, allowing only Muslims to create waqf, faced scrutiny. Prominent advocates highlighted the Act's national implications, urging the Court to address the matter itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:10 IST
The Supreme Court confronted the Centre over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, during an intense session on Wednesday. The bench explored whether Muslims could participate in Hindu religious trusts, probing the clauses governing 'waqf by user'. The Act, which recently received presidential assent, has spotlighted the complexities of religious endowments.

The controversy centers on the Act's provision limiting the creation of waqf to Muslims only. Senior advocates, including Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, challenged this limitation, cautioning against its widespread repercussions across India. Petitioners argued that the Act contradicts the established Muslim practice of 'waqf by user'.

The legislative process witnessed heated debates before its passage, and now, 72 petitions contest the law's validity. The Centre has responded with a caveat in the Supreme Court, ensuring its voice is heard before any judicial order is enacted. As discussions continue, the apex court weighs whether to delegate these intricate matters to the high courts.

