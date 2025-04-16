Supreme Debate: Waqf Act Controversy Unfolds

The Supreme Court confronted the Centre over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, during an intense session on Wednesday. The bench explored whether Muslims could participate in Hindu religious trusts, probing the clauses governing 'waqf by user'. The Act, which recently received presidential assent, has spotlighted the complexities of religious endowments.

The controversy centers on the Act's provision limiting the creation of waqf to Muslims only. Senior advocates, including Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, challenged this limitation, cautioning against its widespread repercussions across India. Petitioners argued that the Act contradicts the established Muslim practice of 'waqf by user'.

The legislative process witnessed heated debates before its passage, and now, 72 petitions contest the law's validity. The Centre has responded with a caveat in the Supreme Court, ensuring its voice is heard before any judicial order is enacted. As discussions continue, the apex court weighs whether to delegate these intricate matters to the high courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)