Bomb Scare at Dawn: IED Found in Manipur

An IED was discovered outside a residence in Manipur's Imphal East district. Located near Md Iliyas Khan's home, it was suspected to intimidate the family. Police are investigating the incident. A bomb disposal team safely deactivated the device a few hours later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was discovered outside a home in the Imphal East district of Manipur during the early hours of Wednesday morning, police reported.

The device was found near the main gate of Md Iliyas Khan's house, located in Khergao Makha Leikai within the Porompat police jurisdiction, at approximately 4 a.m., authorities confirmed.

It is suspected that the IED was planted as a means to intimidate Khan and his family. An investigation is currently underway to identify those responsible for this alarming incident, with a bomb disposal team having safely neutralized the device by 7 a.m.

(With inputs from agencies.)

