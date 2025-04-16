Aamar Sarkar: Bridging Government and Rural Citizens

The 'Aamar Sarkar' portal, launched by Chief Minister Manik Saha in November 2022, aims to bridge the gap between rural citizens and government authorities. As of February this year, the platform has effectively addressed 95% of the 63,129 grievances lodged by rural residents.

Officials undertake village walks every Thursday, meeting residents and reporting issues via a mobile app for swift action. This approach fosters trust and empowerment among the population and ensures that complaints are addressed promptly while officials visit rural areas instead of requiring villagers to travel.

The project, praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, includes unique 'Aamar Sarkar' days dedicated to receiving and handling grievances, further enhancing transparency and providing structured complaint-tracking.

