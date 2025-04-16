Left Menu

Aamar Sarkar: Bridging Government and Rural Citizens

'Aamar Sarkar' is a digital platform launched in November 2022 to connect rural citizens with government authorities, resolving 95% of logged grievances. It employs village walks for real-time issue reporting via a mobile app to ensure faster resolutions, transparency, and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Aamar Sarkar' portal, launched by Chief Minister Manik Saha in November 2022, aims to bridge the gap between rural citizens and government authorities. As of February this year, the platform has effectively addressed 95% of the 63,129 grievances lodged by rural residents.

Officials undertake village walks every Thursday, meeting residents and reporting issues via a mobile app for swift action. This approach fosters trust and empowerment among the population and ensures that complaints are addressed promptly while officials visit rural areas instead of requiring villagers to travel.

The project, praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, includes unique 'Aamar Sarkar' days dedicated to receiving and handling grievances, further enhancing transparency and providing structured complaint-tracking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

