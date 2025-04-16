Left Menu

Warrant Issued Against Afsa Ansari Amid Legal Complications

A court in Mau has issued a non-bailable warrant against Mukhtar Ansari's wife, Afsa Ansari, due to her non-compliance with court appearances related to a 2020 case. The court initiated proceedings under CrPC, adding her name to the Makrool Register, with a bounty increase to Rs 50,000.

  • Country:
  • India

A court in Mau has escalated legal actions against Afsa Ansari, the wife of Mukhtar Ansari, by issuing a non-bailable warrant. This move stems from her persistent failure to present herself in court regarding a 2020 case, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Officials disclosed that her name is being added to the Makrool Register, categorizing her as an absconder, following proceedings under Section 299 of the Criminal Procedure Code. This follows prior measures under Sections 82 and 83, which declared her a proclaimed offender and initiated property seizure processes.

Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey stated that Afsa Ansari was previously declared wanted, with a bounty set at Rs 50,000, reflecting the court's intensified legal pursuit. Further actions are under progression as legal protocols are enforced.

