Haryana's Struggle: Building Homes for the Elderly

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has voiced serious concerns about the slow progress in establishing old age homes throughout the state.

A recent review, complying with a previous order from January 31, 2025, revealed only one operational old age home in Rewari district, despite its opening nearly two years ago on January 6, 2023.

According to the status report received on April 1, no land has been identified for old age homes in several districts including Jhajjar, Palwal, and Rohtak. Although some districts have earmarked land and initiated construction, others face delays due to pending approvals. Efforts are ongoing in Karnal and Panchkula under different initiatives.

During an inspection, the HHRC found the Rewari Old Age Home accommodating only 12 residents in a facility meant for 170, alongside multiple hygiene issues and staffing inadequacies. The Commission, invoking the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, stresses the importance of one old age home per district.

The Commission reiterated the state's constitutional duty to safeguard elderly dignity and security, directing senior officials to oversee and hasten construction efforts. These officials include those from the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and town planning, with a detailed action report due by July 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)