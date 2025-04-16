Snow and Storms Expected in KZN: Travellers Urged to Stay Alert

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) residents and travellers heading into the province for the Easter weekend have been urged to take heed of severe weather warnings issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS). The province’s MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, has announced a multi-pronged approach to safeguard lives and manage transport as snow, heavy rains, and plunging temperatures are expected.

The alert comes as traffic volumes are anticipated to spike from Friday, 18 April to Monday, 21 April 2025, with thousands of people making their way to religious gatherings, family homes, and holiday destinations.

Easter Weekend Weather Alert: Snow, Rain, and a Cold Front

Speaking during a media briefing on Tuesday, MEC Duma highlighted the unusual and rapidly changing weather patterns gripping the region.

“We are in receipt of a weather report from the SAWS informing us of a cold front that will result in the dropping of temperatures, heavy rainfall and possible snowfall,” said Duma.

“While the SAWS has not predicted a full blanket of snow across the province, motorists are strongly urged to monitor weather updates and drive with extreme caution.”

He further noted that KZN recently endured extreme heat with temperatures reaching up to 30°C, and now faces an abrupt reversal into cold and wet conditions. “These are the realities of erratic weather patterns caused by climate change,” Duma emphasized.

Transport and Safety Measures Intensified

In response to the incoming cold front, the Department of Transport has activated the Road Safety and Traffic Inspectorate team to oversee the situation across major travel routes. The coordinated effort will include possible road closures, escorting vehicles, and the rapid clearing of snow where necessary.

Key interventions include:

Monitoring Major Routes: Critical highways including the N3 at Harrismith and Mooi River, the Tugela Toll Plaza, the R617 between Kokstad and Underberg, and the N2 near Ingeli have been identified as priority zones.

Heavy Machinery Deployed: Over 10 motor graders will be on standby to clear roads and prevent snow accumulation, especially in mountainous and high-risk areas.

Vehicle Escorting: Traffic officials will assist in escorting heavy-duty trucks and vulnerable vehicles to reduce congestion and prevent potential pile-ups on slippery roads.

Close Coordination with N3 Toll Concession: The department is working closely with private and national partners to ensure quick responses and updated information flow.

Human Settlements Readiness for Emergencies

The Human Settlements Department has also activated an emergency response team to support communities in low-lying and vulnerable areas. In partnership with the national Department of Human Settlements’ Emergency Housing and Mitigation Unit, the team is prepared to intervene should flooding or snow-related displacement occur.

MEC Duma confirmed that:

Emergency Shelters: Temporary Residential Units (TRUs) will be deployed to provide immediate shelter for affected families.

Rapid Relocation: Displaced households will be safely relocated in cooperation with Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane.

Community Liaison: Local officials and social workers will be mobilised to provide support, food parcels, and emergency relief where required.

Motorists and Public Urged to Stay Informed

Duma urged all travellers to stay alert to changing weather patterns, use alternate routes if necessary, and avoid travelling during peak storm periods. “Lives can be saved when we act proactively. We encourage people to check updates via SAWS and listen to local radio stations for weather and traffic alerts,” he added.

The MEC concluded by reinforcing that the province is not taking any chances. “We are drawing from past experience. We have seen what snow and flash floods can do. Our preparations are in place — now we call on the public to be vigilant and responsible.”

For real-time updates, the public is advised to follow SAWS alerts and contact local authorities or road assistance services for help during emergencies.