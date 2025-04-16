Bomb Hoax Rattles Revenue Divisional Office: A False Alarm

The Office of the Revenue Divisional Officer was the site of an unfounded bomb threat that led to temporary chaos on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed that no explosives were located after rigorous inspections by bomb and dog squads.

A senior police officer disclosed to PTI that the threat was indeed a hoax. The Cyber Cell division is actively working to pinpoint the source of the threatening email.

In response to the threat, staff and the public were evacuated, and security forces, including fire personnel and dog units, were deployed. Notably, similar threats emerged in other districts, all of which were unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)