Officer Suspended for Negligence in Delhi Rape Case

A female investigating officer in south Delhi has been suspended for negligence. She allegedly delayed filing an FIR for a rape case, marking it as a 'daily diary' entry. Accusations include failing to follow protocol, which led to a departmental inquiry confirming the negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A female investigating officer in south Delhi has faced suspension due to alleged negligence in handling a rape case reported three days prior. The announcement was made on Wednesday by an official.

The officer is accused of delaying the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) concerning a rape complaint submitted on April 12 at the Malviya Nagar Police Station. Instead, she logged it as a 'daily diary' entry, citing an ongoing investigation.

The victim's family reported being sent to different police offices under the pretense of an inquiry, during which the accused allegedly reached out to them. A departmental inquiry confirmed these allegations, resulting in the officer's suspension.

