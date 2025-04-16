Officer Suspended for Negligence in Delhi Rape Case

A female investigating officer in south Delhi has faced suspension due to alleged negligence in handling a rape case reported three days prior. The announcement was made on Wednesday by an official.

The officer is accused of delaying the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) concerning a rape complaint submitted on April 12 at the Malviya Nagar Police Station. Instead, she logged it as a 'daily diary' entry, citing an ongoing investigation.

The victim's family reported being sent to different police offices under the pretense of an inquiry, during which the accused allegedly reached out to them. A departmental inquiry confirmed these allegations, resulting in the officer's suspension.

