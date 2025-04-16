Left Menu

Statue Vandalism Sparks Communal Tensions in Uttar Pradesh

In a village in Uttar Pradesh, tensions rose after a former chief minister’s statue was vandalized, allegedly leading to an assault on Dalit community members by individuals from the Lodhi community. The police deny these allegations, while security forces remain on high alert to maintain order.

Updated: 16-04-2025 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions in Uttar Pradesh's village have intensified following the vandalism of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's statue. The incident reportedly occurred after a Dalit procession, culminating in an alleged assault by the Lodhi community members on the Dalit residents.

Dalit community members allege that Lodhi miscreants, under police presence, forcibly entered their homes in Mohanpur village and assaulted them, including women and children. However, Station House Officer Sudhir Kumar Raghav dismissed these allegations as 'baseless' and noted that legal actions are proceeding regarding the statue's vandalism.

To restore order, authorities plan to install a new statue while maintaining a high alert with the Provincial Armed Constabulary deployed. The Bhim Army accuses the Lodhi community of the assaults, as the administration seeks to calm the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

