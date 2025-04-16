Minister Nkabane Condemns Fatal Shooting at WSU, Demands Urgent Accountability

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, has been thrust into the national spotlight following a harrowing incident that left one person dead and several students injured. The tragedy, which unfolded on Tuesday, has sparked outrage and deep concern across South Africa's higher education sector.

According to preliminary reports, a university residence manager is alleged to have opened fire during an altercation at one of the student residences. The incident claimed the life of one individual and left multiple students wounded. The motive behind the violence remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the deceased or the injured parties.

In response, Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, has spoken out forcefully, condemning the violence in the strongest possible terms. In an official statement released by the Department of Higher Education and Training, Minister Nkabane described the event as a "tragic and unacceptable breach of safety on a university campus," and stressed the urgency of ensuring justice and accountability.

The Minister has already initiated contact with WSU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Rushiella Nolundi Songca, to receive a full briefing on the incident and to offer the department’s full support to the university during this period of crisis. She has requested that the university submit a detailed and comprehensive report on the circumstances surrounding the incident, calling for this to be delivered "as a matter of urgency and without delay."

"Violence of any kind has no place in our institutions of higher learning," the Minister said. "University campuses must be safe, inclusive spaces where students can pursue their education without fear or harm."

Dr Nkabane extended her heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and offered her thoughts and prayers to the injured students and their families. She also noted the trauma likely experienced by the university community at large, including staff members and students who may have witnessed or been affected by the violence.

Additionally, the Minister expressed compassion for the family of the implicated staff member, acknowledging that they too are caught in the wake of this devastating incident.

In her statement, Dr Nkabane reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining safety and security at institutions of higher education across the country. She emphasized that this incident should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders within the sector to prioritize the well-being of students and staff.

“We must never allow violence to define the academic experience of our young people,” she said. “This must be the last time we respond to such a tragedy in our learning institutions.”

The Department of Higher Education and Training confirmed that Dr Nkabane will personally visit Walter Sisulu University in the coming days. Her visit aims to engage directly with the university leadership, student representatives, staff, and law enforcement to assess the situation on the ground and ensure that appropriate measures are swiftly implemented.

As the investigation unfolds, South Africans await further updates and accountability measures, hopeful that the tragedy will prompt systemic changes to ensure that all campuses become sanctuaries of safety, learning, and development.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are continuing with their investigations into the shooting. It remains unclear whether the alleged perpetrator has been taken into custody or if any criminal charges have been filed.

This incident adds to growing concerns about campus safety and mental health in higher education institutions. The department is expected to work closely with university authorities to not only support those affected but also to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The nation mourns alongside the WSU community, united in the hope that from this dark moment, meaningful change will emerge.