Daring Heist in Moradabad: Businessman Held Hostage by Armed Robbers

A group of armed robbers looted cash, jewellery, and a licensed revolver from businessman Hafiz Shamsur's residence in Moradabad's posh locality. The assailants held him at gunpoint and fled after locking him in a toilet. Authorities suspect an insider's involvement and are examining CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:12 IST
Daring Heist in Moradabad: Businessman Held Hostage by Armed Robbers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen act of crime, armed robbers struck the residence of businessman Hafiz Shamsur in a high-end area of Moradabad, where they looted significant cash and valuables while holding Shamsur hostage at gunpoint.

The incident unfolded at the Zigar Compound in the early hours of the morning, with the assailants making away with cash amounting to Rs 15 lakh, 85 gm of gold jewellery, and a licensed revolver. The victim, Shamsur, was forcibly confined in a bathroom until his daughter found him hours later.

Moradabad police, led by ASP Kumar Ranvijay Singh, suspect internal involvement given the manner of the crime, and are currently scrutinizing CCTV footage for leads alongside thorough forensic inspection at the crime scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

