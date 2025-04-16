Left Menu

Kapil Sibal Challenges Waqf Amendment Act 2025 in Supreme Court

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued in the Supreme Court that the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, infringes on Muslims' religious freedom in managing their institutions. Challenging key provisions, he highlighted potential issues with property rights and inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf councils, claiming it violates constitutional rights to religious self-governance.

Updated: 16-04-2025 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal addressed the Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, which he claims infringes upon the religious freedoms of Muslims in managing their religious and charitable institutions.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court proposed reconsidering key provisions of the Act, such as the inclusion of non-Muslims in central Waqf councils and boards, and the power to denotify waqf properties.

Sibal emphasized that the law's requirements for being a practising Muslim to create a waqf are unconstitutional and impinge on religious freedom, highlighting how certain provisions, like recognition of waqf by user, could limit Muslims' rights to practice their faith freely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

