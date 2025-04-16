Left Menu

Convict in 1999 Graham Staines Murder Case Released After 25 Years

Mahendra Hembram, convicted in the 1999 murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his sons, was released from Keonjhar Jail after 25 years due to good behavior. He, alongside Dara Singh, was sentenced to life imprisonment, while 12 others were acquitted. Hembram claimed wrongful implication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Keonjhar | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:47 IST
Convict in 1999 Graham Staines Murder Case Released After 25 Years
  • Country:
  • India

Mahendra Hembram, a key figure in the infamous 1999 Graham Staines triple murder case, walked free from Keonjhar jail in Odisha following 25 years of imprisonment. His release came as a result of good behavior, as confirmed by the State Sentence Review Board and prison directorate. At 50, Hembram leaves behind a term marked by a claim of wrongful conviction.

Jailer Manaswini Naik recognized the positive conduct of Hembram during his imprisonment, bestowing upon him a garland as a parting tribute. The ex-convict was granted a bank passbook containing earnings from his prison labor, a final gesture as he bids farewell to incarceration. Hembram's statement upon release reiterated his alleged false implication in the religiously charged incident.

The case revolved around the tragic murder of Graham Staines and his sons, in an event that sparked widespread condemnation. Hembram, alongside Dara Singh, was convicted for the heinous crime, while 12 others were acquitted. Despite his release, Hembram's narrative of justice continues, as Singh remains behind bars seeking clemency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025