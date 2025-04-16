Convict in 1999 Graham Staines Murder Case Released After 25 Years

Mahendra Hembram, a key figure in the infamous 1999 Graham Staines triple murder case, walked free from Keonjhar jail in Odisha following 25 years of imprisonment. His release came as a result of good behavior, as confirmed by the State Sentence Review Board and prison directorate. At 50, Hembram leaves behind a term marked by a claim of wrongful conviction.

Jailer Manaswini Naik recognized the positive conduct of Hembram during his imprisonment, bestowing upon him a garland as a parting tribute. The ex-convict was granted a bank passbook containing earnings from his prison labor, a final gesture as he bids farewell to incarceration. Hembram's statement upon release reiterated his alleged false implication in the religiously charged incident.

The case revolved around the tragic murder of Graham Staines and his sons, in an event that sparked widespread condemnation. Hembram, alongside Dara Singh, was convicted for the heinous crime, while 12 others were acquitted. Despite his release, Hembram's narrative of justice continues, as Singh remains behind bars seeking clemency.

