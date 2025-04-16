Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Effective Resettlement for Ex-Servicemen

The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of effective resettlement for ex-servicemen to maintain morale in defense forces, ruling in favor of a woman's appointment from the Indian Military Nursing Service. The court highlighted the necessity for resettlement policies to encourage youth to join armed forces.

  • India

In a significant ruling on Wednesday, the Supreme Court stressed the need for effective resettlement of ex-servicemen to uphold the morale of current defense force members. This statement accompanied the court's directive to appoint a woman who had retired from the Indian Military Nursing Service.

The bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra cautioned that neglecting veteran resettlement could demotivate talented young individuals from pursuing careers in the armed forces. This observation was made during an appeal by an ex-serviceman challenging a decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The court's decision highlighted the policy recognition of Punjab's significant contribution to the armed forces and the importance of facilitating ex-servicemen's transition into civil life as a step towards building a just and robust society.

