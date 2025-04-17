World News Highlights: Clashes, Closures, and Controversies

In a heated Canadian election debate on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney faced off against chief rival Pierre Poilievre. As polls show the ruling Liberals leading, the election on April 28 will decide who addresses crucial issues such as U.S. tariffs.

Controversy arose as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the closure of the State Department office tasked with countering foreign disinformation. Rubio criticized the division for censorship and wasting taxpayer money, sparking debate over the move.

In the UK, the Supreme Court ruled that legal definitions of a woman pertain to biological sex, a decision that stirred reactions from trans advocates and applause from the government seeking clarity on equality laws.

Reports revealed ex-President Trump's decision to halt an Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites in favor of diplomatic negotiations, while Russia's President Putin credited longstanding ties with Palestinians for the release of Russian hostages in Gaza.

Developments in the Middle East included the Lebanese army's detention of suspected attackers on Israel, amid tensions with Hezbollah, and Israel's Defense Minister confirming control of buffer zones in Gaza as truce efforts stagnate.

