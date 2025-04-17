Left Menu

Myanmar's New Year Amnesty: Hope Amidst Struggle

Myanmar's military government announced an amnesty for around 4,900 prisoners in celebration of the traditional New Year, as reported by state media. It remains uncertain how many political detainees are included. Additionally, 13 foreign inmates will be released and deported. The military reaffirmed election plans amidst ongoing civil unrest.

Updated: 17-04-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:01 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a gesture marking Myanmar's traditional New Year, the head of the military government announced an amnesty for approximately 4,900 prisoners, as reported by state-run media.

This move, however, leaves uncertainty over how many political detainees will benefit. The military leader, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, issued pardons for 4,893 prisoners, including the deportation and release of 13 foreign inmates.

Despite the amnesty, the nation remains under military control with elections planned by year's end amid ongoing civil war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

