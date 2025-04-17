Myanmar's New Year Amnesty: Hope Amidst Struggle

In a gesture marking Myanmar's traditional New Year, the head of the military government announced an amnesty for approximately 4,900 prisoners, as reported by state-run media.

This move, however, leaves uncertainty over how many political detainees will benefit. The military leader, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, issued pardons for 4,893 prisoners, including the deportation and release of 13 foreign inmates.

Despite the amnesty, the nation remains under military control with elections planned by year's end amid ongoing civil war.

(With inputs from agencies.)