Myanmar's New Year Amnesty: Hope Amidst Struggle
Myanmar's military government announced an amnesty for around 4,900 prisoners in celebration of the traditional New Year, as reported by state media. It remains uncertain how many political detainees are included. Additionally, 13 foreign inmates will be released and deported. The military reaffirmed election plans amidst ongoing civil unrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 17-04-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 09:01 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
In a gesture marking Myanmar's traditional New Year, the head of the military government announced an amnesty for approximately 4,900 prisoners, as reported by state-run media.
This move, however, leaves uncertainty over how many political detainees will benefit. The military leader, Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, issued pardons for 4,893 prisoners, including the deportation and release of 13 foreign inmates.
Despite the amnesty, the nation remains under military control with elections planned by year's end amid ongoing civil war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrate New Beginnings: Poila Boithak Sets the Stage for Bengali New Year
Nepal Ushers in New Year 2082 with Hope and Unity
Celebrating Odia New Year: Leaders Extend Heartfelt Greetings
Tamil Nadu Celebrates 'Viswavasu' New Year with Joy and Unity
Bengali New Year Processions: Political Tensions Flare Amid Celebrations