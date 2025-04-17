Snack Showdown: Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale Battles Bakarwadi Imitation

Pune-based Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, renowned for its Bakarwadi, has filed a police complaint against 'Chitale Sweet Home' for unauthorized use of its credentials to sell a lookalike product. The alleged misuse involved using their customer care number, email, and manufacturing details.

The complaint led to a case against Pramod Prabhakar Chitale, owner of 'Chitale Sweet Home', who allegedly continued the malpractice despite warnings. An analysis confirmed discrepancies in packaging, revealing false links to Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandip Singh Gill, legal action has been taken under several sections, including cheating and identity theft. Investigations into this alleged infringement are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)