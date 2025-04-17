Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Turmoil
The Karnataka government is set to debate a new caste census, a controversial issue that has provoked objections from major communities and political factions. The report suggests increasing OBC reservations, which has stirred political tensions, highlighting divisions over the state's caste composition. Key discussions are scheduled among government committees.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka cabinet is poised to address growing tensions over a new caste census report, which has ruffled feathers across the state's socio-political landscape. A special meeting is set for Thursday, where officials will consider delegating the report to a sub-committee or expert group.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans to take the debate to the state legislature, indicating the significant implications this report holds. Calls for a fresh survey have emerged as dominant communities like the Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats question the report's legitimacy, demanding its rejection.
Amid opposition, support has come from Dalit and OBC groups advocating for the report's public release. The cabinet stands at a crossroads, with potential policy shifts and political clashes looming over the proposed increase in OBC reservations.
