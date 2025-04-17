Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Turmoil

The Karnataka cabinet is poised to address growing tensions over a new caste census report, which has ruffled feathers across the state's socio-political landscape. A special meeting is set for Thursday, where officials will consider delegating the report to a sub-committee or expert group.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans to take the debate to the state legislature, indicating the significant implications this report holds. Calls for a fresh survey have emerged as dominant communities like the Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats question the report's legitimacy, demanding its rejection.

Amid opposition, support has come from Dalit and OBC groups advocating for the report's public release. The cabinet stands at a crossroads, with potential policy shifts and political clashes looming over the proposed increase in OBC reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)