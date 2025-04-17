Left Menu

Russian Defense Thwarts Drone Assault

The Russian Defence Ministry reported intercepting and destroying 71 Ukrainian drones across six regions overnight. The majority of drones, 49 in total, were downed in the Kursk region. Other regions affected include Oryol, Ryazan, Bryansk, Vladimir, and Tula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:41 IST
Russian Defense Thwarts Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant overnight operation, the Russian Defence Ministry announced the interception and destruction of 71 Ukrainian drones. The widespread defense effort spanned six Russian regions.

The Kursk region witnessed the downing of 49 drones, marking it as the most heavily targeted area during the attack.

Other regions that experienced the drone activity included Oryol, Ryazan, Bryansk, Vladimir, and Tula, reflecting a broad geographical spread of the incursion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025