Russian Defense Thwarts Drone Assault

In a significant overnight operation, the Russian Defence Ministry announced the interception and destruction of 71 Ukrainian drones. The widespread defense effort spanned six Russian regions.

The Kursk region witnessed the downing of 49 drones, marking it as the most heavily targeted area during the attack.

Other regions that experienced the drone activity included Oryol, Ryazan, Bryansk, Vladimir, and Tula, reflecting a broad geographical spread of the incursion.

(With inputs from agencies.)