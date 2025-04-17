Tragedy Strikes Udaipur: Siblings Perish in Devastating House Fire
An eight-year-old boy and his sister lost their lives after a fire engulfed their home in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Despite the parents' desperate rescue attempts, they could only save two of their four children. The cause of the blaze remains unknown as investigations continue.
An unimaginable tragedy unfolded in Rajasthan's Udaipur district as a late-night fire claimed the lives of two young siblings. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Chhatri village, where a thatched house suddenly went up in flames, according to police reports.
The fire left Prabhulal Gameti's family shattered, as four children were trapped inside. Despite the valiant rescue efforts by parents Prabhulal and Pushpa, only two children could be saved from the inferno. The deceased have been identified as Siddharth and Jeenal.
As the bodies are sent for post-mortem examinations, authorities are still trying to ascertain the cause of the fire, with police investigations underway. The heart-rending incident has left the local community in mourning.
