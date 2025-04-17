Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Udaipur: Siblings Perish in Devastating House Fire

An eight-year-old boy and his sister lost their lives after a fire engulfed their home in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Despite the parents' desperate rescue attempts, they could only save two of their four children. The cause of the blaze remains unknown as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-04-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 11:58 IST
Tragedy Strikes Udaipur: Siblings Perish in Devastating House Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unimaginable tragedy unfolded in Rajasthan's Udaipur district as a late-night fire claimed the lives of two young siblings. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Chhatri village, where a thatched house suddenly went up in flames, according to police reports.

The fire left Prabhulal Gameti's family shattered, as four children were trapped inside. Despite the valiant rescue efforts by parents Prabhulal and Pushpa, only two children could be saved from the inferno. The deceased have been identified as Siddharth and Jeenal.

As the bodies are sent for post-mortem examinations, authorities are still trying to ascertain the cause of the fire, with police investigations underway. The heart-rending incident has left the local community in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025