Tragedy Strikes Udaipur: Siblings Perish in Devastating House Fire

An unimaginable tragedy unfolded in Rajasthan's Udaipur district as a late-night fire claimed the lives of two young siblings. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Chhatri village, where a thatched house suddenly went up in flames, according to police reports.

The fire left Prabhulal Gameti's family shattered, as four children were trapped inside. Despite the valiant rescue efforts by parents Prabhulal and Pushpa, only two children could be saved from the inferno. The deceased have been identified as Siddharth and Jeenal.

As the bodies are sent for post-mortem examinations, authorities are still trying to ascertain the cause of the fire, with police investigations underway. The heart-rending incident has left the local community in mourning.

